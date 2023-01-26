The Erie Otters have announced the hiring of long-time OHL coach Stan Butler to take over as the club’s 10th head coach in franchise history.

“It’s quite an honor. The Erie Otters have a proud tradition as a hockey organization, and having been in the Ontario Hockey League myself for a long time [with the Battalion], we had very good playoff series with Erie.” said Butler, “Knowing Dave Brown a long time and [hearing] nothing but good things about Mr. [Jim] Waters as an owner, I’m excited. I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

Butler spent 25 seasons as a head coach in the Canadian Hockey League, including 22 consecutive seasons with the Brampton/North Bay Battalion – the longest single-team-tenure to-date in OHL history.

Since his debut in the OHL in 1994-95 with the Oshawa Generals, teams led by Butler have qualified for the OHL post-season in 21 of 24 seasons. Between the 2002-03 season and 2013-14 season, Butler’s Battalion won five Central Division titles and made two trips to the J. Ross Robertson Cup Finals.

Head Coach Stan Butler is expected to join the team officially in the near future upon U.S. immigration approval.

Assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will continue their interim head coaching roles.

