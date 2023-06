The Erie Otters will open up their 2023-2024 OHL season on Friday, September 29th at Mississauga.

The Otters home opener will be the following night at 7:00 pm at Erie Insurance Arena against the very same Steelheads.

Among schedule changes, Sunday home games have been altered from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm starts at Erie Insurance Arena.

