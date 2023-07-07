The Erie Otters will play six preseason games in September to begin their 2023-2024 campaign.
On Labor Day weekend, Erie will host Brantford and Saginaw at the Erie Insurance Arena.
2023 ERIE OTTERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Venue
|Fri, Sep 1
|BFD
|ER
|7:00 P.M.
|Erie Insurance Arena | Erie, PA
|Sun, Sep 3
|SAG
|ER
|2:00 P.M.
|Erie Insurance Arena | Erie, PA
|Sat, Sep 9
|KGN
|ER
|7:00 P.M.
|Cornwall Civic Complex | Cornwall, ON
|Sun, Sep 10
|ER
|KGN
|2:00 P.M.
|Leon’s Centre | Kingston, ON
|Thu, Sep 21
|LDN
|ER
|7:00 P.M.
|Joe Thornton Community Centre | St. Thomas, ON
|Fri, Sep 22
|ER
|LDN
|7:00 P.M.
|Budweiser Gardens | London, ON