The Erie Otters will play six preseason games in September to begin their 2023-2024 campaign.

On Labor Day weekend, Erie will host Brantford and Saginaw at the Erie Insurance Arena.

2023 ERIE OTTERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DateAwayHomeTimeVenue
Fri, Sep 1BFDER7:00 P.M.Erie Insurance Arena | Erie, PA
Sun, Sep 3SAGER2:00 P.M.Erie Insurance Arena | Erie, PA
Sat, Sep 9KGNER7:00 P.M.Cornwall Civic Complex | Cornwall, ON
Sun, Sep 10ERKGN2:00 P.M.Leon’s Centre | Kingston, ON
Thu, Sep 21LDNER7:00 P.M.Joe Thornton Community Centre | St. Thomas, ON
Fri, Sep 22ERLDN7:00 P.M.Budweiser Gardens | London, ON