ERIE, PA (WJET)–Two standout Erie Otters rookies have been chosen to compete with Team Canada in the 20-23 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Matthew Schaefer and Wesley Royston will play for Team Canada White.

The event takes place on November second to the eleventh in Charlottetown and Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Schaefer was the Otters’ #1 overall pick in the Summer’s 2023 Ontario Hockey League draft and Royston was #24 overall.

Both players have already proven to be great additions to the Otters.

Schaefer and Royston will play their first game with Canada White on November second at Credit Union Place at noon Atlantic time.