Otters Select Spencer Sova Eighth Overall in OHL Priority Selection

Erie Otters

The Erie Otters added 14 to their list of prospective players with their choices at the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, including eight forwards, four defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The Erie Otters 2020 OHL Priority Selection class is as follows:

  • Round 1 – 8th Overall – Spencer Sova                      D         6’1”     174lbs.
  • Round 2 – 40th Overall – Lucas Ross                        LW      5’5”     149lbs.
  • Round 3 – 49th Overall – Nolan Lalonde                  G         5’11”   168lbs.
  • Round 6 – 106th Overall – Kaleb Smith                    RW      5’11”   168lbs.
  • Round 6 – 108th Overall – Patrick Geary                  D         5’10”   150lbs.
  • Round 7 – 128th Overall – Cameron Lowe                C         6’0”     156lbs.
  • Round 9 – 168th Overall – Jake Sederoff                  LW      5’5”     146lbs.
  • Round 11 – 208th Overall – Conner Thomson          D         5’10”   151lbs.
  • Round 12 – 228th Overall – Alexander Bradshaw     LW      6’3”     174lbs.
  • Round 13 – 245th Overall – Andrew Ballantyne       G         6’0”     189lbs.
  • Round 13 – 248th Overall – Will Haines                   C         5’8”     158lbs.
  • Round 14 – 268th Overall – Dylan Moloughney       D         5’10”   163lbs.
  • Round 15 – 288th Overall – Jace Letourneau            C         5’10”   168lbs.
  • Round 15 – 289th Overall – Christian Holden           LW      6’6”     171lbs.

