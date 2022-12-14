Courtesy of Erie Otters:

Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the team has sent defenseman Christian Kyrou to the Sarnia Sting. In return for the rights to Kyrou, the Otters receive second-year defenseman Alexis Daviault, as well as future Priority Selection draft picks: Sarnia’s 4th Round Pick in 2023, 2nd Round Pick in 2024, 3rd Round Pick in 2026; Oshawa’s 2nd Round Pick in 2025; and Niagara’s 5th Round Picks in 2026.

A Dallas Stars prospect after being selected 50th Overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kyrou played in parts of three seasons with the Otters – putting together 96 points (26G+70A) in 116 games played.

“I want to thank Christian for his time in Erie. He entertained Otters fans with his offensive instincts and skills.” said Brown, “From joining us as a 16-year-old to becoming an NHL draft pick, we watched him become a very effective offensive threat and someone we look forward to following through his professional career. We wish him the utmost success.

Drafted #52 overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft by Sarnia, Alexis Daviault comes to the Otters after solid rookie & sophomore seasons with the Sting. Playing in 89 games during the 2021-22, 2022-23 seasons, the 6’0″, 172 lbs. left-handed defenseman has posted 28 points (8G+20A) alongside two power play goals and a game-winning goal. Daviault also brings valuable playoff experience to the Otters backend, suiting up in six games for Sarnia during the 2022 OHL Playoffs.

“In Alexis, we are getting a 2005 left-shot defenseman who is an effortless skater with an excellent skill level.” said Brown, “Alexis was a member of Hockey Canada’s U17 program and was later one of 14 defensemen invited to try out for Hockey Canada’s U18 program this past summer. We are very excited to add Alexis to the organization and look forward to his future with the Otters.”

Earlier this season Daviault was named to NHL Central Scouting’s October “Players to Watch” List, earning a ‘C’ Ranking – indicative of a player likely to be drafted between the fourth & fifth rounds of the NHL Entry Draft.

Alexis Daviault will wear the #72 for the Erie Otters, and is expected to dress for tonight’s game in Sarnia.