The OHL announced Monday evening that two contests affecting the Erie Otters hockey club have been postponed due to COVID-19 protcols.

Erie’s home contests with Hamilton set for Friday, January 28th and with Windsor Saturday, January 29th have been postponed due to protocols within the opponents’ organizations.

Erie’s next game, a road contest set for Thursday, January 27th at the Niagara Ice Dogs, is still currently on as schedule.