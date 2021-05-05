Otters will pick 10th overall in 2021 OHL priority selection

The Erie Otters will be selecting 10th overall in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League priority selection, as announced by the league on Wednesday evening.

The priority selection, set to begin Friday June 4th, will be held over the course of two days for the first time since the implementation of the draft back in 2001.

Night one of the draft on Friday, June 4th will start at 7:00 pm eastern and cover rounds 1-3.

Rounds 4-15 take place Saturday, June 5th beginning at 9:00 am eastern.

Erie has 11 total picks in the 2021 OHL draft including their own picks for rounds 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 as well as Sault Ste. Marie’s second round pick and Sarnia’s 13th round pick.

The Erie Otters have selected 10th overall three times in team history: 2009 selecting David Broll, 2005 selecting Anthony Peluso, and 2000 selecting Brian Lee. The Otters selected defenseman Spencer Sova with their 1st Round Selection, 8th overall, in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.