Remembering 2017: Erie Otters Capture Franchise’s Second OHL Championship on This Date Three Years Ago

The Erie Otters defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 in overtime on May 12th, 2017 in game five of the OHL championship at the Erie Insurance Arena to capture a 4-1 series win and the franchise’s second Ontario Hockey League Championship.

Taylor Raddysh scored three goals in regulation of the series clinching game and Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winner in overtime to lift head coach Kris Knoblauch’s Otters to its first championship win since 2002.

In our flashback story, we caught up with voice of the Otters Aaron Cooney who was on the call that night, while also featuring interviews from that evening’s post game coverage and a zoom chat three years later as the team gathered virtually to re-watch the game.