ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters are back in town this weekend as they took on the Niagara IceDogs.

It was throwback night. The Erie Otters were wearing their replica Erie Panthers uniforms.

The Panthers were Erie’s last professional hockey team which was here from 1988-1996.

Ben Gaudreau held down the net with 33/36 saves for the Otters.

Malcolm Spence scored a career-high of four goals for Erie, leading them to the 6-3 win over the IceDogs.

Next for Erie, they’ll host the Bradford Bulldogs on Sunday at Erie Insurance Arena. The puck drops at 4:00 PM.