ScoreStream

Steelheads Rebound For Shootout Win over Otters

Erie Otters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHL:

Mississauga 4 – Erie Otters 3 (F/SO)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

Otters Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Otters Sunday"

NBA G-League Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "NBA G-League Sunday"

Local College Soccer PSACs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local College Soccer PSACs"

Villa Soccer Team of Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Villa Soccer Team of Week"

Prep Football Game Set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prep Football Game Set"

Gannon's Rzyczycki

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gannon's Rzyczycki"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar