Erie School District makes decision to go ahead with fall sports

The school board for Erie’s Public Schools has made the decision to go ahead with fall sports.

Every student has to through screening before every practice and game, as well as, have their temperature taken.

Some more requirements for the upcoming season are that face coverings are required if a student is not doing physical activity. The coach must wear a mask at all times.

If an athlete isn’t practicing they must wear a mask at all times and stay six feet apart from others.

Social distancing is expected to be maintained when possible. Equipment will be sanitized regularly.

Also, students will have to bring their own water bottles.