Erie SeaWolves manager Gabe Alvarez has been named Eastern League manager of the year.

Alvarez is the only manager to lead the franchise to the Eastern League Championship series, having reached the playoffs and ELCS in back to back seasons.

Eastern League all-stars representing the SeaWolves include Brant Hurter, Andrew Magno, Justice Bigbie and Colt Keith.

The SeaWolves host Binghamton Tuesday night at 6:35pm at UPMC Park for game two of the 2023 Eastern League Championship Series.

Erie leads the best-of-three series 1-0 after a 9-6 game one win.

The SeaWolves need one win in the final two to win the franchise’s first Eastern League Championship.