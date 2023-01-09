The Erie SeaWolves, in conjunction with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, announced on Monday the team’s 2023 field staff.

Gabe Alvarez, who led the SeaWolves to their first ever Eastern League Championship series appearance, returns to the club to lead the 2023 squad. Alvarez enters his third season in the Tigers organization and second with Erie. He guided Erie to its fifth 80-win season in team history, capturing the Southwest Division second half title on the final day of the regular season.

Joining Alvarez’ staff will be Pitching Coach Juan Pimentel, Hitting Coach John Murrian, Bench Coach Matt Malott, Athletic Trainer Chris Vick and Strength & Conditioning Coach Donny Trapp.