ERIE, PA (WJET)–Ahead of Wednesday’s SeaWolves-Senators day game at UPMC Park – former Seawolf Alex Faedo made his return to the roster.

The Tigers pitcher who last played with Erie in 2019 was once part of a combined no-hitter for the SeaWolves.

The Senators are in scoring position.

Alex Faedo went 5.1 innings and struck out eight.

Lael Lockhart is taking the mound. @JET24Sports @erie_seawolves pic.twitter.com/mPiqwN0CsO — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 2, 2023

In the bottom of the 5th, Justice Bigbie crushed the ball to right field for a three-run homer. That put Erie ahead 3-1.

Despite Bigbie’s home run, the Senators piled on the runs and made a comeback.

The SeaWolves fell to the Senators 10-3.

Up next the same teams play on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.