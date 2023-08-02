ERIE, PA (WJET)–Ahead of Wednesday’s SeaWolves-Senators day game at UPMC Park – former Seawolf Alex Faedo made his return to the roster.
The Tigers pitcher who last played with Erie in 2019 was once part of a combined no-hitter for the SeaWolves.
In the bottom of the 5th, Justice Bigbie crushed the ball to right field for a three-run homer. That put Erie ahead 3-1.
Despite Bigbie’s home run, the Senators piled on the runs and made a comeback.
The SeaWolves fell to the Senators 10-3.
Up next the same teams play on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.