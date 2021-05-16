Carpenter’s big Sunday lifts SeaWolves past Akron for second straight series win

Erie Seawolves

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minor League Baseball:

Erie SeaWolves 7 – Akron 6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar