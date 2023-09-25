Binghamton, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Game one of the Eastern League Championship Series between the Erie SeaWolves and Binghamton Rumble Ponies will take place Monday night after weather postponed Sunday’s game.

Game one of the Championship series will take place Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Games Two and Three of the Eastern League Championship Series at UPMC Park will still take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27 (if necessary).

The Erie SeaWolves will host a free Game One Watch Party in the UPMC Park Stadium Club on Monday, Sept. 25. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The game will be shown on the Stadium Club televisions and on the UPMC Park videoboard. A full club menu will be available and the team will be offering specials on Smith’s hot dogs for $3 and 16 oz. draft beers for $4.

Club table seating, bar seating and balcony seating is on a first come, first served basis.

The team will also hold a raffle for prizes, including autographed items, benefitting the SeaWolves Community Fund. There will also be prize giveaways throughout the event.

For games two and three at UPMC Park in Erie, Upper Box Seats are available for $12 in advance or online and $15 on the day of the game. Lower Box Seats are available for $15 in advance or $18 on the day of the game. Stadium Club seats are $49 and include access to a 90-minute buffet while availability remains. Bud Light Party Decks boxes are also available starting at $360 for 20 guests.

Also, the first 1,500 fans at each game of the Championship Series will receive a SeaWolves Howl Towel.

The UPMC Park Box Office and Team Store will open on Monday, September 25 beginning at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase tickets online at SeaWolves.com.