Erie SeaWolves team president Greg Coleman talks about the upcoming team promotions with first-place Richmond in town for six games starting Tuesday at 6:05 pm at UPMC Park.

Friday’s 6:05 pm game will be the first fireworks night of the season while Saturday’s 1:35 pm game is a strikeout cancer game.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates for Saturday’s game will receive a free lavender SeaWolves strike out cancer jersey.