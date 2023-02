The countdown to opening day for Erie SeaWolves baseball has begun.

The SeaWolves have put out a sign in front of UPMC Park along French Street showing the community that the first pitch of the season isn’t far away.

As of Monday, there are just 50 days until the SeaWolves get back into action.

The first game of their season will be against the Akron Rubberducks on April 6, but their home opener in Erie is set for Tuesday, April 11, vs the Altoona Curve.