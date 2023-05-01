The SeaWolves announced the return of catcher Dillon Dingler and infielder Andrew Navigato to the Erie lineup from the injured list while right-handed pitcher Chance Kirby went on the IL Monday.

In addition – catcher Josh Crouch went down to class-A West Michigan as part of four total moves involving the Erie ball club Monday.

SeaWolves outfielder Trei Cruz was named the EL player of the week, an honor the club has now won three consecutive weeks.

Cruz hit three home runs, driving in six runs during Erie’s most recent series with Portland.