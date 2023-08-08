ALTOONA, PA (WJET)– The Erie SeaWolves were on the road Tuesday as they began their series against the Altoona Curve.

Transitions prior to this game, left-handed pitcher Alex Faedo was recalled to Detroit.

Dillon Dinger is back from the injured list and returns to the lineup.

Donny Sands and Corey Joyce transfers to Toldeo.

Dingler hit a three-run home run in the 7th inning to double Erie’s runs.

The SeaWolves snatch the first victory of the series in Altoona.

Erie had twelve total hits

Final score 7-3.

The same teams play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first game is set to begin at 12:05 p.m.