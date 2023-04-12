Hundreds of dollars have been donated to United Way of Erie County thanks to a donation from one local business.

For several years now, Hagan Business Machines has donated money to United Way of Erie County.

For each strike out by the Erie SeaWolves this season, they will make a donation to United Way. They celebrated this promotion from last year in which they raised more than $1,300.

One representative from Hagan Business said they like to support United Way any way they can.

“That is one of the contributions that we have kept up no matter what. I know for many organizations I’m sure many have cut back, but we definitely make sure that that’s one we’ve kept up. That’s important to us here,” said Tracey Roush, finance manager.

The funding is going towards United Way’s Crush Poverty mission.