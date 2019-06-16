Erie Edges Hartford 5-3 Before Rain Washes Away Game Two Sunday

GAME ONE

HARTFORD (37-29) 3-6-2

ERIE (31-32) 5-4-0

BOX SCORE

GAME TWO

HARTFORD

ERIE – Cancelled (Rain)

The SeaWolves took down the Hartford Yard Goats in a rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon 5-3. The second game of the doubleheader was cancelled due to rain and it will not be made up.

The Yard Goats jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Erie starter Spenser Watkins. Manny Melendez led off the game with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Tyler Nevin lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Melendez for a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves took the lead in the home half of the first against Hartford starter Rico Garcia. With two outs, Jose Azocar singled and Frank Schwindel walked. Josh Lester followed and lifted a fly ball to center that was dropped by the centerfielder Melendez allowing both baserunners to score for a 2-1 lead.

Erie increased the lead in the second against reliever Rayan Gonzalez. Luke Burch struck out with two outs and reached on a wild pitch. Derek Hill was then hit by a pitch and the inning continued when Isaac Paredes reached on an error. Azocar singled home both Burch and Hill for a 4-1 lead.

The SeaWolves added to the lead in the fifth when Paredes belted a solo home run to left for a 5-1 advantage. It was the third home run of the season for Paredes.

In the top of the sixth, Hartford cut into the Erie lead. Colton Welker singled with one out and it was the last batter that Watkins would face. Drew Carlton entered and hit Willie Abreu, putting two on. With two outs, Scott Burcham doubled home both baserunners to make it 5-3.

The tarp came onto the field after the top of the sixth inning and the game would be called after a delay.

Watkins (2-0) earned the win allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Garcia (8-2) took the loss allowing a pair of unearned runs on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in an inning of work.

The SeaWolves continue their six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs that begins on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. Monday is Buck Night presented by Budweiser & Rocket 105. Fans can enjoy Smith’s hot dogs, Pepsi fountain drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each.