City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember presented a key to the city to SeaWolves manager Gabe Alvarez on Thursday afternoon at city hall.

Erie won its first Eastern League championship on Tuesday night, defeating Binghamton 10-0 to capture the franchise’s first title.

Alvarez, who has led Erie to back to back ELCS appearances in his first two seasons as the team’s manager, says it was a thrill and a huge honor to receive the key to the city.