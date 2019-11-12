Erie Otters to host SeaWolves Night to benefit Chace Numata Scholarship

The Erie Otters announced today that the team will be collaborating with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, to host a SeaWolves Night on Saturday, November 16 at Erie Insurance Arena when the Otters host the Mississauga Steelheads.

During this game, various fundraising efforts will be held throughout the night to benefit the Chace Numata Scholarship.

The evening comes following the passing of Chace Numata, the Erie SeaWolves catcher who tragically lost his life in September.

During the Nov. 16th game, Erie Otters will wear Erie SeaWolves inspired jerseys based on the team’s black uniform, featuring the Seawolves logo and a shoulder patch dedicated to Chace Numata’s number 10.

The team’s SeaWolves jerseys will be put up for auction online after the game through November 22, with proceeds benefiting the Chace Numata Scholarship.

Also, as part of the evening, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a #ForNumi keychain, the hashtag embraced by the team, Numata family, the Erie community and beyond following the news of Numata’s accident.

The Erie SeaWolves also announced today the Chace Numata Scholarship, through the SeaWolves Community Fund, will award a minimum of four $1,000 scholarships annually to Erie-area senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball. Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and their positive impact on the lives of others.

“The entire city felt the impact of the loss of Chace Numata and it was incredible to watch Erie and the baseball community rally around and support the SeaWolves,” Erie Otters Director of Business Operations Jaime Cieszynski said. “We certainly understand how players become engrained in the community and help grow our region, and Chace Numata was a wonderful representative in Erie for the sport and of life. We’re pleased to continue to support the Numata family and the SeaWolves organization with this opportunity.”

In addition to the jersey auction, limited edition baseball t-shirts featuring both the Otters and SeaWolves logos will be available for purchase. The shirt reads “Root, root, root for the home teams” celebrating Erie’s hometown teams and the keystone symbol signifying their home state of Pennsylvania. Shirts can be purchased at the Otters game Saturday night with prices starting at $25.

“The SeaWolves are proud to partner with the Otters on their efforts to raise money for the Chace Numata Scholarship,” SeaWolves Assistant GM Greg Gania said. “The SeaWolves Community Fund will honor Chace’s legacy by awarding four scholarships annually to varsity baseball or softball players from Erie County. Full scholarship details can be found at SeaWolves.com. We are also looking forward to hosting an Erie Otters Night at UPMC Park during the 2020 season.”

Fundraiser tickets for the night can be purchased through the Erie Otters website for $14 plus fees, with $4 of each ticket purchase going directly to the Chace Numata Scholarship.