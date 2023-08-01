ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves opened their series at home against the Harrisburg Senators.

It was Copa de la Diversion or fun cup night at UPMC Park.

This is a season-long event series that was designed to embrace culture and values.

SeaWolves played as the Erie Piñatas and the Senators as the Playeros de Harrisburg.

The Erie SeaWolves fall to the Harrisburg Senator 3-1.

Same teams play Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.

Left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter started on the mound for Erie.

Hurter went five innings, let up eight hits, and three runs.

While striking out four.

Justice Bigbie got one run back in the 7th innings when he hit a solo shot over right field.

Erie fell 3-1.