Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get ready to head back out to UPMC Park because tickets for the 2023 Eastern League Playoff games are now on sale.

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced the ticket sales are available for all potential playoff games at the park.

The SeaWolves will have a home-field advantage in both the Eastern League Southwest Division Series and Eastern League Championship Series if Erie advances.

Both series will be a best-of-three format, and the SeaWolves could host up to four games at UPMC Park during the playoffs.

That schedule follows as:

SOUTHWEST DIVISION SERIES

ELDS Game #1 | Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Second Half Winner

ELDS Game #2 | Thursday, Sept. 21 – 6:35 p.m. First Pitch – UPMC Park

ELDS Game #3 | Friday, Sept. 22 – 6:35 p.m. First Pitch – UPMC Park *

EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

ELCS Game #1 | Sunday, Sept. 24, at Northeast Division Series Winner ^

ELCS Game #2 | Tuesday, Sept. 26 – 6:35 p.m. First Pitch – UPMC Park ^

ELCS Game #3 | Wednesday, Sept. 27 – 6:35 p.m. First Pitch – UPMC Park ^*

(*if necessary | ^if Erie is ELDS winner)

Single-game playoff tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on game day for lower box seats and $12 in advance and $15 on game day for upper box seats. UPMC Park Stadium Club tickets may be purchased for $49 a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the UPMC Park ticket office and on all game days.

If the SeaWolves do not host a ticketed game, any issued single-game tickets may be exchanged at the UPMC Park Ticket Office for a ticket to any 2024 regular-season home game (excluding July 4). Refunds are available until Oct. 6, 2023, upon request.

You cannot get a refund without a ticket.

The team begins a 12-game homestand and a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6:05 p.m.