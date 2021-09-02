Erie SeaWolves announce 2022 schedule

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, released their game dates and opponents for the 2022 season Thursday.

Opening Night at UPMC Park is scheduled for Friday, April 8 as the SeaWolves take on the Akron RubberDucks.

The 2022 schedule includes 138 total games, with 69 home games at UPMC Park. With the exception of the season-opening three-game series against Akron and the SeaWolves’ road series at Akron July 22-24, all other series at UPMC Park will be six games, beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (May 3-8 and September 6-11). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for three series (April 8-10, June 28-July 3 and August 16-21).

Ticket packages, promotions and game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

