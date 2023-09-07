(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie SeaWolves announced Wednesday that their final stretch of home games will be Fan Appreciation Week and will feature more promotions than in years past.

Fan Appreciation Week is set to kick off Tuesday, September 12 as the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at UPMC Park and runs until Sunday, September 17.

This week also marks the last chance for fans to redeem any Paw Pack Flex Book vouchers, rainchecks and Captain’s Club member exchanges. Any 2023 vouchers or rain checks from the 2023 regular season cannot be redeemed for SeaWolves playoff games or future seasons.

Tuesday, September 12

Fan Appreciation Week kicks off with Kids Cheer Free Night. All kids 12 and younger can receive a FREE ticket to the game with the purchase of a regularly priced adult ticket at the UPMC Park Ticket Office.

Tuesday is also Capture the Captain’s Cash where all fans 18 and older in attendance will be eligible to win $100 of Team President Greg Coleman’s money. One lucky fan will be selected in the 7th inning of the game.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch being thrown at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13

September, 13 marks Winning Wednesday for the Seawolves. If the SeaWolves beat the Flying Squirrels, fans can exchange their ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season home game (Sept. 14-17).

Capture the Captain’s Cash also continues where all fans 18 and older in attendance will be eligible to win $100 of Team President Greg Coleman’s money. One lucky fan will be selected in the seventh inning of the game.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch being thrown at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, September 14

Thursday marks the last Two-Buck Thursday of the year. Fans can enjoy Smith’s hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for only $2 each thanks to Bud Light and Rocket 105.

Thursday is also Obscure Jersey Night. Fans of all teams will have a chance to win prizes if they wear the winning jersey in select categories like Best Personalized Jersey, Best Youth Jersey, Most Interesting Erie Jersey, and Most Obscure Player Jersey.

Capture the Captain’s Cash also continues with a winner being chosen in the seventh inning.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch being thrown at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, September 15

Friday is the Cope de la Diversión and marks the SeaWolves’ final Erie Piñatas game of the year just in time to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Fans can enjoy $3 John Russell Brewing Company Me & Julio Mexican Lagers, $4 Tostitos Nachos, and $6 Margaritaville Frozen Margaritas from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Down the Hatch in Celebration Cove.

Fireworks will also be lighting up the sky as it’s also the final Fireworks Friday for the SeaWolves. Fans can watch the fireworks from the field with the purchase of a lighted item at the UPMC Park Team Store.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch being thrown at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

The good times keep rolling Saturday starting with a Lightweight Hoodie Giveaway where the first 1,000 fans will be given a free SeaWolves lightweight hoodie thanks to TONI&GUY and Great Lakes Institute of Technology.

Saturday is also Cricket Wireless Fan Appreciation Night where the SeaWolves will be giving away over $5,000 in prizes including an Ariens snow thrower.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch being thrown at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Sunday marks not only the final home game of the year, but also the last regular season game for the SeaWolves and will feature plenty of ways for fans to enjoy their day at the park.

Sunday is also First Responders Day where Erie-area first responders can receive up to two free tickets to the game with proof of affiliation. Tickets may be requested at the UPMC Park Ticket Office or by emailing ahoban@seawolves.com.

Sunday is also Erie Federal Credit Union Family Fun Day where EFCU members can present their Platinum MasterCard, debit card or member ID when purchasing a regularly priced game ticket at the UPMC Park ticket office to receive a voucher for a free Smith’s hot dog and fountain drink (limit four vouchers per member).

Any fans worried about missing out on the first week of NFL action can watch locally televised games on the Bud Light Party Deck.

The fun doesn’t end with the game as all fans can come down to the field after the game to be part of the biggest team photo in team history. Fans are also encouraged to bring their own baseball glove and ball to play catch on the field after the photo is taken.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. with the first pitch being thrown at 1:35 p.m.