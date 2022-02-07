Erie Seawolves announce single game tickets for 2022 season to go on sale virtually

The Erie Seawolves announced on February 7th that the single game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale beginning on February 8th beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets for both the lower box (100-Level) and upper box (200-Level) seats will be available online only for all games beginning on February 8th.

The box office and ticket windows at UPMC Park will not be open for single-game ticket sales or ticket package pickup at this time.

Box office hours for single-game tickets and package pickup will begin on March 19th at 10 a.m.

Single-game ticket prices will remain unchanged for the entire 2022 season.

Fans who purchase these tickets in advance of game day will save up to three dollars per ticket compared to day-of-game walk-up prices.

Convenience fees may apply to any online purchases.

Lower box tickets are $15 in advance or online, and $18 for walk-up/day of game price.

Upper box tickets are $12 in advance or online, and $15 for walk-up/day of game price.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2022 season. You can purchase these by calling 814-456-1300, or by visiting the Seawolves website.

Single-game Stadium Club tickets will begin on March 19 at 10 a.m.