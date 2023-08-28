ERIE, PA (WJET)– The Erie SeaWolves hosted the Bowie Baysox for a six-game series.

The final game took place on Sunday.

The game was scoreless until the top of the 5th inning.

Bowie scored a combined six runs in the 5th and 6th innings.

Erie made a late comeback in the 7th when Justice Bigbie’s grounder up the middle brought in Daniel Cabrera, 4-2 Bowie.

Shortly after, Luis Santana hit a two-run double off the wall, scoring Trei Cruz and Bigbie and tying the game 4-4.

Danny Serretti hit in the game-winning run in the 8th inning.

Corey Joyce scored making it 5-4.

The Erie SeaWolves split the six-game series with the Baysox 3-3.