ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves continued their series against the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

The Wolves are coming off Friday’s 6-3 loss.

It was military application night at UPMC Park.

Ty Madden started on the rubber for Erie.

He went for five innings and threw eight strikeouts.

Erie caught an early lead, but the Curve made a late comeback and pushed the game into extra innings.

Luis Santana scores in the 10th to defeat the Curve, 3-2.

The same teams play on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.