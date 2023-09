ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves wrapped up their regular season against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Detroit Tiger’s No. 3 prospect Jackson Jobe made his first Double-A appearance with the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday.

He went for six inning and three six strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers’ No. 3 prospect Jackson Jobe starts on the mound for @erie_seawolves. pic.twitter.com/mpwJ9FiC5E — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 17, 2023

Erie fell to Richmond 1-0 and finish their regular season 75-62 overall.

Next the same teams battle in a three-game series for playoffs.

Game one is on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.