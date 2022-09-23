The Erie SeaWolves will be playing for their first ever Eastern League title.

That quest begins Saturday night, Sept. 24, at UPMC Park. It’s game one of the championship series against the Somerset Patriots.

Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about the excitement leading up to Saturday night’s game.

Fans are ready for the first game of the series. They say they’ve waited a long time for this.

After a Thursday night win in Richmond, the Erie SeaWolves return home for the first game of the championship playoff series.

The team’s assistant general manager says UPMC Park will be packed Saturday night.

“Seems like the Erie community is hyped up, and rightfully so. Our first championship opportunity in club history,” said Mark Pirrello, assistant general manager/sales, Erie SeaWolves.

Fans seem to agree. They say they are hoping for large crowds on Saturday, similar to Tuesday night’s game.

“This place was rockin’, it was sold out, like the atmosphere was crazy. So to see that they rescheduled the game so it’s not on Sunday, it’s on Saturday, it’ll be pretty cool. It’ll probably be another sold out crowd, which is cool to see Erie support,” said Nick Erikson.

“Just for the sake of city spirit, to come down and cheer for the home team and have them win the game, that’s wonderful. That picks everybody’s spirits up,” Red Laurie, SeaWolves fan.

One fan said he has a special connection to the SeaWolves and this weekend. He hopes it’s a sign of good luck for his team.

“My wife and I actually got married here five years ago today, and that was a magical day for us. Now the city gets to wake up feeling that magic in a playoff form, so it’s a great feeling. I hope this place is ready to rock out tomorrow, cause it’s going to be a fun time,” said John Tell, SeaWolves superfan. “This is not just an Erie adventure, this is a family adventure and nothing makes a city more fun than when it can be family based.”

That game starts at 6:05 p.m. tomorrow night, and fans are definitely ready.