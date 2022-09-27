Erie SeaWolves fans pack a local restaurant to show their support for the Eastern League Championships.

A big crowd filled U Pick 6 Tap House in downtown Erie for game two against Somerset. A win Tuesday would make the SeaWolves champions, but a loss would force game three against the New Jersey team.

We talked to some really hopeful fans before the game.

“It’s going to be a really close game. I think it’s going to be at least a one- or two-score game,” said Jeffrey, Erie SeaWolves fan.

“Somerset’s a great team, but I think we’re just a little bit better especially with how we played in game one. You know, swept the first-round series. Hopefully, we can do the same here,” said Kyle, SeaWolves fan.

The SeaWolves announced that a watch party for game three will be held at John Russell Brewing Company on Peach Street Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m.