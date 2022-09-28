(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a third and final game on tap tonight, an Erie SeaWolves watch party will be held at John Russell Brewing Co.

The watch party begins at 6 p.m. and the game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. John Russell Brewing Co. is located at 7520 Peach St. Suite 101 in Erie.

The SeaWolves are vying for the Eastern League Championship title against the Somerset Patriots of New Jersey. Erie won the first matchup 6-5 on Sept. 24 at home. They traveled New Jersey to take on the Patriots for game 2 on Sept. 27, and they were routed 9-2. Game 3 also will be played in New Jersey.

This run marks the first time in SeaWolves history that the team has made it to the Eastern League Championship series. Erie swept its playoffs series against Richmond. It was Erie’s first appearance in a playoff game since 2013.

Other than the watch party, the game can be heard on Fox Sports Radio 1330 AM Erie, broadcast locally or via the iHeart app, or is available by visiting www.MiLB.tv (subscription may be required).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The SeaWolves administrative office and team store at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie) will be closed Wednesday and Thursday so their staff members can travel to the Championship series.