The Erie SeaWolves 2022 season kicked off Friday, April 8.

It’s not just a new season, but there are plenty of new and exciting additions on and off of the field.

Who wants to get up in the middle of the game to grab a hot dog and wait in line for 25 minutes? You can do it all now from your seat.

“You will be able to scan a QR code and be able to order from your seats. If you put your cell phone number in there, we will text you when your food is ready to go. The goal is to get you out of line and keep you watching the game,” said Greg Coleman, Erie SeaWolves president.

On the field, they raised the left field fence from 17 feet to 36 feet. This means that baseballs will stay in play and more action for fans to watch.

In addition, the bases are bigger. When a player steals a base, there’s a better chance he will be safe.

Coleman said it’s been a long winter, but crews have been working hard to get the place ready to rock and roll.

“Oh, it’s great. You go through that cold Erie winter and all the snow you get out of the way. You’re able to come here on opening day and be able to see old friends and reconnect,” Coleman said.

Brian Duska is a SeaWolves fan who had been going to every home opener since 1995. Despite the cold weather, he said he loves being back.

“Oh it feels great. I know it’s cold but it’s great to just be out in an environment. My brother’s here, so we enjoy coming here,” said Brian Duska, SeaWolves fan.

Some love what this means for the local community.

“I think that it’s important that we need to get together as a community, support local businesses, teams, sports, anything going on in Erie, Pennsylvania,” said Lisa Kalagassy, SeaWolves fan.

Coleman said there were also new additions in 2022 to the Kids Fun Zone.