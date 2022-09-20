It was a great night for baseball in Erie on Tuesday, as the SeaWolves got the chance to compete in their first playoff game since 2013.

There was a certain excitement in the air at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves faced off against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It’s the first time the Erie SeaWolves have played in the minor league playoffs since 2013, and fans couldn’t be more excited about their team.

“I’ve been waiting a long time, and you couldn’t ask for a better night to be down here for a playoff game. It’s what I’ve been waiting for forever I guess,” said Eric Brookhouser, SeaWolves fan.

Brookhouser said the city has come out in full force for the game, and he hoped they’ll come out again like this during the regular season next year to support the team.

One fan told us a big draw for coming and supporting this team is how personable the players are with fans, and the work they do in our community makes it feel like a family.

“It’s a good quality group of human beings in the clubhouse and that stuff you can’t teach and sometimes you don’t always have that in a baseball clubhouse. We have 30 really good guys down there. It makes our jobs easier. When you come to work every day and work with good quality human beings, that’s what all of our players are, that makes our lives very easy,” Greg Coleman, Erie SeaWolves president.

The atmosphere was great at the ballpark, as local fans began to flood through the entrances of UPMC Park around 5:30 p.m. The SeaWolves fanbase has been immensely loyal over the years, and some are seeing this playoff game as a reward for their support of the franchise over the years.

We spoke to a SeaWolves fan that has been coming to games for 17 years, and she told us why she loves the team so much.

“The staff is amazing, they will do anything to make you happy here. The players, they’re so friendly, and I get to sit with a lot of the player’s families. It’s like an extra family for me. A second family.” said Carol Brown, SeaWolves fan.

And if the SeaWolves win this three-game series?

“Oh no doubt about it. I will be here with bells on, and I will be here early,” Brown added.