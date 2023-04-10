Erie SeaWolves ground crews are busy getting ready for opening day.

The SeaWolves’ assistant general manager says the process actually started when last season ended back in October.

He says a lot effort goes into opening day and there are many moving pieces, including ticket sales, local sponsors and hiring.

He added that the weather also plays big role in the success of opening day.

“When we have bad weather it makes our lives very difficult. We’ve been blessed this week with good weather for opening day. The fact that we’ve only had three opening days since 2004 that have been above 60, these are a rare treat. So we hope Erie understands that for tomorrow and comes on out because it’s going to be a beautiful day,” Greg Gania, assistant GM, Erie SeaWolves.

First pitch will take place Tuesday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. vs the Altoona Curve.