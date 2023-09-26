BINGHAMTON, NY (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves played game one of the Eastern League Championship Series on the road.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies put up three runs in the first two innings of the game.

However, Erie battled back in the fourth when Ben Malgeri hit an RBI double against Binghamton starter Blade Tidwell.

In the fifth, Trei Cruz tripled and later scored. Later in the inning Jake Holton hit a two-run home run to put Erie up for the first time this game, 4-3.

The SeaWolves secure two more run in the six inning and pulled ahead. 6-3.

The Ponies come back and tie the game at 6.

In the seventh, an RBI double from Eliezer Alfonzo was the game winning run.

The SeaWolves went on to win 9-6.