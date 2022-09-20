It’ll be a busy night at UPMC Park. It’s the first game of the playoffs for the Erie SeaWolves baseball team, and the first game in their best of three series.

The Erie SeaWolves are playing the Richmond Flying Squirrels hoping to win the southwestern division title.

Once fans found out the SeaWolves were going to the playoffs on Sunday night, they started buying tickets for Tuesday’s game.

The president of the SeaWolves said ticket sales continued on Monday and Tuesday, and added that based on ticket sales, they are at 75 percent capacity.

“We have waited a long time to play this game. It’s been 9 years since we had a post-season game here at UPMC Park, and fans are really excited, and our partners are excited. They can’t wait to get out here tonight, and we can’t wait to do all the celebrating that comes with game one of the playoffs; all the player introductions and the bunting up in the stands. It’s an exciting day for all of us at UPMC Park,” said Greg Coleman, president, Erie SeaWolves.