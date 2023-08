ERIE, PA (WJET)–It’s was the Erie-est weekend down at UPMC Park.

The Erie SeaWolves wore their specialty Erie Pepperoni Balls jerseys as they faced the Harrisburg Senators.

Left-handed pitcher Adam Wolf started on the rubber for Erie.

Wolf went four innings and struck out five.

The SeaWolves bullpen shut out Harrisburg.

Justice Bigbie clears the bases with a three-run double to right field.

Justice Bigbie clears the bases with a three-run double to right field.

8-0 Erie leads.

Donny Sands crushed a three-run home, his first homer in Erie.

The final score was 8-0.

The same teams play on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.