AKRON, OH (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves were 61-50 overall and as they headed into another matchup with the Akron RubberDucks.

On Friday, the teams split their doubleheader, leaving the series standing also split at two and two.

Left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter is started things off for Erie on the mound on Saturday.

Erie rallied in the 7th inning, down 2-0, Jace Jung hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

Shortly after, Chris Meyers smashed a solo shot to center field and Erie took the lead.

In the same inning with two outs, Luis Santana jumped on the band wagon and hit a three-run homerun.

The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-2.

The same teams play on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Canal Park.