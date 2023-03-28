The AA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers will don their new “pepperoni balls” uniforms for the August 4 and 5 home games against the Harrisburg senators.

The Erie food staple, made from savory homemade dough stuffed with pepperoni and cheese, was the inspiration for the alternate uniforms that feature a black torso with red and white checkerboard sleeves with the words “Erie Pepperoni Balls” emblazoned across the chest.

In a nod to the tasty treat, Stanganelli’s Italian Foods will have pepperoni balls on sale at UPMC Park throughout the 2023 season.

Opening night is Tuesday, April 11. Tickets are on sale now.