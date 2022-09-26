The Erie SeaWolves continue their history-making push toward an Eastern League Championship.

The SeaWolves took on the Somerset Patriots on home turf for game one of a “best of three” series. The game was moved to Saturday due to forecasted storms in the area on Sunday.

A new playoff record crowd was set at UPMC Park as 5,040 fans watched a thriller of a game.

By the bottom of the sixth inning, the game was tied, but the howlers made a comeback to win the game with a score of 6 to 5, continuing their historic playoff bid.

Game two takes place at Somerset on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Bridgewater, NJ.