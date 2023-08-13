ALTOONA, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves were coming off a win against the Altoona Curve 4-1 on Saturday.

The same teams played on Sunday evening to wrap up the series.

Jace Jung hit his fourth home run for Erie in the first inning to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead.

Left-handed pitcher Lael Lockhart is started on the mound for Erie.

He went for five innings. He let up two hits and struck out seven batters.

Erie won 5-4.

The SeaWolves start their series at Canal Park on Tuesday against the Akron RubberDucks.

The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.