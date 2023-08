ALTOONA, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves were back in action Saturday evening as they battled the Altoona Curve.

Erie was coming off a 3-2 loss on Friday.

Brant Hurter started on the rubber for Erie.

He went four innings, let up no runs, and threw four strike outs.

The SeaWolves got ahead early on.

The rainy weather postponed the game and eventually it was called off in the sixth inning.

The final score was 4-1, Erie got the win.

Next the SeaWolves and Curve play on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.