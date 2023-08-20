AKRON, OH (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves continued their series on the road against the Akron RubberDucks Sunday.

After Saturday night’s come from behind win, the SeaWolves were up 3-2 on the series.

The SeaWolves came out swinging and earned a 3-0 lead over Akron.

Luis Santana tied the game 6-6 in the sixth inning with a two-run home run. He drove in ten runs this series.

Chris Meyers hit the game winning run when he crushed a two-run homer to close out the game.

Erie won 8-6.

Erie begins a series against Bowie on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.