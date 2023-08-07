ERIE, PA (WJET)–It was one week ago that right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo returned to UPMC Park to start for the SeaWolves.

Against the Senators, he allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight in five and a third innings.

Faedo was the Detroit Tigers’ first-round pick in 2017.

He then made it to Erie in just one year and became a standout player for the program.

As was a part of Erie’s third combined no-hitter.

Then in 20-21 he underwent reconstructive surgery of his UCL on his right arm.

Faedo says it felt good to return to his roots.

Our Ashley Kaiser asked Faedo how he’s changed as an athlete since leaving the SeaWolves. “I got a lot more stitches in me, a lot more but I mean I think I’m in a better mental spot. I think less result oriented, and more process oriented about just trying to get better each and every day with what you got… It was cool to throw on the yellow uniform again because I felt like I always threw in yellow when I was here… I think your future self will look back on it and be happy that you have a positive perspective and just try to do everything you can to get through it and keep pushing on.” Alex Faedo, 2017 first-round pick for the Detroit Tigers

Next the SeaWolves travel to Altoona to play the Curve on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.