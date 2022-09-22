The Erie SeaWolves are moving on.

They won game one in Erie Tuesday, and won again Thursday in game two of the playoffs. Even though the SeaWolves played on the road, fans still showed up at UPMC Park to support the team.

Fans were welcomed into the clubhouse to gather and support Erie’s playoff baseball team, where they officially win the series with today’s final score being six to two. Spirits were high before the start of the SeaWolves’ second playoff game of the series.

After shattering playoff attendance records on Tuesday, the organization wanted to give back to its fans by offering a free watch party in the stadium’s clubhouse, where doors opened at 6 p.m.

There was plenty of seating for the excited fans as well as refreshments, auctions, and merch.

“Obviously we had a big game one victory against Richmond on Tuesday and we certainly wanted to build on that momentum so our staff, everyone involved got this thing together real quickly in an effort to cheer on our Erie SeaWolves,” said Mark Pirrello, assistant general manager of sales.

Fans could also head down to section 114 through 117 for additional seating near the field, where the game was being shown on the big screen. SeaWolves super fans have been waiting on this team to have this opportunity for years, and they’ll continue to root them on through the end of the season.

They’re hoping this team could do something that no SeaWolves team has ever done before.

“It would really mean something to finally go somewhere that no past SeaWolves squad has gone before and that’s reaching a league championship series and not just that but winning the whole thing. It really says something when our city has been craving championship baseball ever since, history lesson kids, ever since the old Erie sailors of 1994,” said Ian Lampe, SeaWolves superfan.

With Thursday’s victory, the SeaWolves will play Sunday in the first game of the championship series. That will be held right here in Erie at UPMC Park.